Bartlett Arboretum celebrates spring, Open Streets ICT heads to Shocker Neighborhood

Art at the Arb is back on April 15 and 16 at the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine. It’s a celebration of springtime with visual, performing, and culinary artists among 40,000 blooming tulips. Check out the two-day lineup of performances at bartlettarboretum.com.

Open Streets ICT heads to the WSU Shocker neighborhood along 17th street on Sunday, April 16. Nearly two miles of 17th street will be closed to vehicle traffic from Oliver to Volutsia - making room for walkers, bikers and runners to visit vendors and four different activity hubs along the route. All the details are at openstreetsict.com.

That same weekend you can catch the documentary film Little Richard: I Am Everything at the Tallgrass Film Center. It tells the story of the Black queer origins of rock n’ roll through archival and performance footage of Little Richard. It plays at 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. Learn more at tallgrassfilm.org.

The Wichita Jazz Festival takes place April 19 through 23, starting with the Ad Astra Concert featuring trombonist Marcus Lewis and The Delano Jazz Orchestra at the Wichita Art Museum. You can see the full lineup of performance at wichitajazzfestival.com.

Downtown Wichita’s annual cleanup is Saturday, April 22. Projects include landscaping at Century II, underpass and street painting, park furniture building, window washing and more. It’s from 9 to 12 with lunch provided afterwards at Naftzger Park. You can register now at downtownwichita.org.

