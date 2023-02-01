A Valentine's Day for Everyone

First up is Duets for My Valentine at Crown Uptown Theatre on February 11. Presented by Regina Klenjoski Dance Company, the evening includes dance performances that showcase the diverse ways we experience love. The performance starts at 8 p.m., and there’s also a Pre-Show Rendezvous add-on with treats and wine at 7 p.m. Details and tickets are at crownuptown.com.

On February 13 there’s a Galentines Party at Cleveland Corner. The shops at the corner of 1st and Cleveland are teaming up to present this pop-up party with a live DJ, waffles and wine, DIY Valentines cards and more from 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information here.

For a self-proclaimed “alternative to the made up Hallmark holiday”, there’s the Heartbreaker's Ball at John Barleycorn’s on February 14. The show starts at 8 p.m. and features local rock band Glass Age with a few special guests. You can get tickets at the door or in advance at barleycornswichita.com.

And for a novel approach to the holiday, there’s an author event at Watermark Books on February 15 with Jen Beagin. Her new book Big Swiss takes a comedic look at a sex therapist transcriptionist who falls in love with a client while listening to her sessions. It’s soon to be an HBO series. Details are at watermarkbooks.com.

Music: "Love" by Ketsa

From Free Music Archive

