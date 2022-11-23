Holiday Traditions New and Old

This Saturday is Family ArtVenture: Friendsgiving at the Wichita Art Museum. There’s live music in partnership with Wichita Jazz Festival, collaborative artmaking, and family friendly films playing from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Details are at wichitaartmuseum.org.

Also this weekend is the Metropolitan Ballet’s production of The Nutcracker , featuring a cast of local and regional dancers along with guest artists from Dance Theatre of Harlem. The ballet is November 26 and 27 at Century II. Tickets are at metropolitanballetwichita.com.

The following weekend brings Holiday Family Pet Photos with the Kansas Humane Society to Naftzger Park. Pets of all kinds (and on a leash!) are welcome to a 5-minute photo session in front of Santa’s Workshop. Walk-ups are welcome between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, and Sunday, December 4. Or you can book your appointment at kshumane.org.

Lights on the River returns this year on Sunday, December 4, to the Wichita Boathouse. People can buy a floating light to release on the river, while enjoying food trucks, wagon rides, and a visit from Santa. Proceeds from the event support Wichita Clean Streams and river improvement projects. Learn more at wichitacleanstreams.com.