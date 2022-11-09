Let the Winter Festivities Begin

Gingerbread Village returns to Exploration Place this Saturday and Sunday. Admission includes a gingerbread house kit, an array of candy and toppings with which to decorate your creation, and museum admission. You select the time of your visit, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. both days. Visit exploration.org to learn more.

The Bartlett Arboretum’s Treefest is this Sunday in Belle Plaine. The annual celebration starts at 10 a.m. with three guided tour opportunities at 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Click here to learn more.

Also on Sunday is Diwali 2022 presented by Wichita’s Cultural Association of India. The festival of lights, food, colorful clothes and dance is from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Century II. Tickets are available at caiwichita.org.

Next week is the inaugural Merry & Bright Union Station Lighting on November 17. From 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. there will be photos with Santa, carriage rides, hot cocoa, local choirs and more while the Douglas bridge train is lit for Christmas. Attendees are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to benefit the Wichita Children’s Home. Details are at ictunionstation.com.

Then on Sunday, November 20, there’s a Tree Lighting Ceremony for the 30-foot tree at Bradley Fair. This event is in partnership with Ronald McDonald House Charities and includes live entertainment by Studio Singers at 5 p.m. and a performance by Music Theatre Wichita at 6 p.m. Visit bradleyfair.com to learn more.

Music: "Toboggan" by Podington Bear

From the Free Music Archive

CC BY NC

