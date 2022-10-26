An Abundance of Fall Events and Celebrations

The Museum of World Treasures is hosting two Halloween events. First is Kids Halloween from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 27. There’s spooky but family-friendly displays and, of course, candy. The following night, October 28, is the Spooky! Night of Treasures from 6 to 10 p.m. It includes a blacklight room, silent auction, and open bar. Details on both events are at worldtreasures.org.

Then on Saturday, October 29, there’s Día de los Muertos Wichita at Nomar International Market from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Performances are scheduled throughout the day, from live music and DJs to ballet and a fashion show. There’s also face painting, vendors of all kinds, contests, and traditional altars. More details are at facebook.com/DiaDeLosMuertosWichita.

There’s another Día de los Muertos event taking place on November 1 at Naftzger Park in downtown Wichita. It starts with a traditional ofrenda at 4:30 p.m. and continues with music and dance and a screening of the animated movie Coco. Details are at naftzgerpark.wichita.gov.

Another important, though less typical, fall holiday is the birthday of artist Bob Ross. Derby Rec is hosting a Birthday Celebration on October 29 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Hubbard Arts Center. There’s a look-a-like contest, games and artmarking, and you can get even more hands-on with a landscape painting class earlier that day. More is at derbyrec.com.

And here are even more upcoming events to check out:

