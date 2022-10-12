Fall brings a final fiesta for Hispanic Heritage Month, Halloween festivities, and a chili cook-off

This Saturday is the last day of Hispanic Heritage Month, and Empower is wrapping up their month-long celebration with the Vamos Nomar Fiesta . From 4 to 10 p.m., a section of 21st street around Nomar Plaza will be closed off to vehicle traffic for live performances and art, food and small business vendors. The schedule of live music and more details are at empowernorthend.org .

If you’re still looking for ways to celebrate the Halloween season, the Orpheum Theatre has a screening of the vampire cult classic The Lost Boys on October 20, and two screenings of the Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 28. First is an all-ages show at 8 , followed by a midnight screening for ages 21 and up. More information is at wichitaorpheum.com .

For little ones, there’s Boo’reakfast at the Exploration Place on October 22. Come in your Halloween costume and have breakfast with princesses, heroes and other popular characters. There’s treats and games, and for the adults there’s an espresso bar — excuse me, boo’spresso bar. Learn more at exploration.org .

Also on October 22 is the Empty Bowls Chili Cook-Off from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Woolsey Hall on the Wichita State University campus. This annual fundraising event supports the Kansas Food Bank in honor of Hunger Awareness Month. For your donation, choose from hundreds of handmade ceramic bowls and sample an array of chilis crafted by local organizations and restaurants. You can find details at ulrich.wichita.edu .

