First Friday, Diversity Lecture Series, ICT Fest and Ponder This

September is upon us, and so too is First Friday. There will be several receptions for local art exhibitions that night, including Close Encounters by KMUW’s 2022 featured artist Hannah Lee Scott. It’s from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Harvester Arts, at 215 N Washington in Old Town. Details are at kmuw.org . And if you’re looking for more art to take in that evening, check out the First Friday map at downtownwichita.org .

If — like me — you’re a fan of the reality show Top Chef, you’ve likely heard of Kwame Onwuachi. But even if you haven’t, I think his upcoming lecture will still be interesting. He’s speaking at the WSU CAC Theater at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 8, as part of the Office of Diversity and Inclusion’s Diversity Lecture Series . He’s an award-winning chef based in L.A., and author of the 2019 memoir Notes from a Young Black Chef. More information is at wichita.edu/odi .

ICT Fest is back with a massive lineup of bands, September 8-10. Performances will take place at four different venues: Backbeat at Midwest Drum & Percussion, Kirby’s, Wave and Barleycorn’s. You can check out the full schedule at ictfest.com .

And on Sunday, September 11, the Wichita Art Museum presents Ponder This: The Art of the Spoken Word . Doors open at 5:00 p.m., and the thought-provoking spoken-word performances begin at 6:00 p.m. More details are at wichitaartmuseum.org .

