Good times for a good cause

This Saturday is the ICT Burger Battle in support of KETCH. They provide programs to empower people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. It’s from 11 to 3 at O.J. Watson Park. Food trucks will compete for your vote for favorite burger. There’s also mini golf and train, pony, and boat rides. Details are ictburgerbattle.com.

The following Saturday, August 27, is Heartspring’s CAREfest. Heartspring serves local children with intellectual, developmental, physical, and behavioral needs through therapeutic and educational services. There’s a whole lot packed into this one day, starting with the 100K PedalFest bike ride. If that’s not quite your speed (or distance) there are also 50K, 25K and 5K options. The event also includes live music and food trucks, a 5K run, the Autism CARE walk, and a car show. And somehow there’s still more, all starting at the Heartspring Campus. More details are at wichitacarefest.org .

Storytime Village’s Kansas Literacy Festival is coming up in September. There’s a teacher’s conference, champions gala and festival day, and on September 10 there’s the Hoops 4 Literacy basketball game featuring community leaders, former Shockers, Harlem Globetrotters, and this year’s special guest Shaquille O’Neal. The meet and greet is already sold out, but tickets to the game at Koch Arena are available at storytimevillage.org . All proceeds go toward books, literacy programs and resources to help inspire a lifelong love of reading.

Music: "Boogie Patrol" by Podington Bear

From the Free Music Archive

CC BY NC

