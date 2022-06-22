It's a busy week in Wichita

Tallgrass Film Association has a busy week ahead. First there’s a preview screening of I Love My Dad this Thursday at the Orpheum Theatre. The comedy stars Patton Oswalt, who’s bringing his standup tour to the Orpheum this Saturday night. Tickets and details for both events are at wichitaorpheum.com .

Next up for Tallgrass is Take 36, a short film competition that kicks off this Friday. Teams have just 36 hours to create a short film from start to finish, with the top 10 screening this Sunday at 7 p.m. at the Orpheum. There’s more at tallgrassfilm.org .

The Wichita Pride Unity March and Family Picnic is this Saturday. The march begins at 10 a.m. at Old Town Square and ends at Naftzger Park with a family picnic from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wichita Pride buttons are required, but they’re good for all events in 2022 so hang on to them for more activities in September. More information is at wichitapride.org.

At Botanica there’s Summer Buzz , a celebration of bees and butterflies. Get up close and personal with Botanica’s new beehive, sample some honey, and learn about pollinators with crafts and games. It’s 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday. Learn more at botanica.org .

And Saturday night there’s a Juneteenth Fashion Show presented by Meet the Challenge. It’s an initiative of Mulberry Arts that pairs under-resourced youth with mentors and opportunities in the arts. The fashion show is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at CityArts. Details are at mulberrygallery.com .

