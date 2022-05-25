Mall Mania, Asian Night Market, Riverfest, and Night of the Living Jedd

This Friday at 6:00 p.m., OpenStudios presents Mall Mania — an all-ages concert and art market at Towne West Square. The local program OpenStudios pairs artists with empty storefronts, which Towne West has plenty of. There will be tons of local art vendors, plus performances by The Cavves, Old News, and more.

On Saturday, the Wichita Asian Association presents an Asian Night Market, showcasing Wichita’s Asian communities through fashion, food, and more. It’s 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Naftzger Park.

The 50th Wichita River Festival is little more than a week away. You know the drill by now: the sundown parade gets the party started on Friday, June 3, and there’s daily concerts and special events (like fireworks, bathtub races, and a car show) taking place through June 11. Plus, on June 4 and 5 there’s an Art Fest pop-up market inside Century II. Get the details at wichitariverfest.com.

And of course, this Saturday there’s Night of the Living Jedd: A Beaudoin Family Benefit Concert at the Orpheum Theatre. You know Jedd as the host of Strange Currency. He’s been a vital part of KMUW and an avid supporter of our local music scene for years. This benefit concert will feature performances by Rudy Love Jr., Quiett & Walker with special guest Dustin Arbuckle, and The Cavves, and it will help Jedd and his family rebuild after a tragic house fire. Click here for tickets.

Music: "Climbing the Mountain" by Podington Bear. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY NC