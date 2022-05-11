Outdoor Events Abound As Spring Heats Up

We’re in the midst of prime outdoor event season, so there’s plenty for me to run through this time.

First up is Symphony in the Gardens this Friday at Botanica. Throughout the gardens you’ll find performances by the Wichita Symphony, hors d'oeuvres, and cocktail stations, and a fireworks display. Tickets are at botanica.org .

On Saturday, Central Standard Brewing’s Sunflower Boogiedown is back after a two year hiatus. It’s a block party with beer releases and live bands starting at noon. Find out more on CSB’s Facebook page .

Sunday brings Shop & Grub back to Naftzger Park from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There’s a cash bar and live DJ while you browse the local vendors. Details are at shopandgrub.com.

Also this Sunday is Family Fest at the Oaklawn Activity Center from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be bounce houses, giveaways, chalk art and crafts, and a bike clinic for any minor repairs. More is at derbyrec.com .

The following Sunday, May 22, is the summer kick-off of the Art & Ale pop-up market. There’s a long list of local artisans coming to the intersection of Douglas and Rock Island. Find out more at hautehandmadepopup.com.

And on Wednesday, May 25, Music Theatre Wichita presents Curtain Up! Jr. — a fundraiser for their youth programs. The outdoor show at Capitol Federal Amphitheater in Andover stars community kids and teens. There are also games and activities, a silent auction and raffle, a balloon artist, and a picnic dinner. Tickets are at mtwichita.org.

