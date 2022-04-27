The Return of a Few Familiar Events

The Friends of the Wichita Art Museum Big Book Fair is back with Books & All That Jazz , a three-day event starting this Friday. There’s plenty of gently used books to peruse, plus food trucks, artmaking activities, and live entertainment for kids and adults. Details are at wichitaartmuseum.org .

Also this Friday is Empty Bowls Wichita’s Bowl Fest from 4 to 8 p.m. at Groover Labs. Instead of a chili cook-off this year, there will be food trucks, live artmaking demonstrations, and ceramic bowls for sale with all proceeds going to the Kansas Food Bank. One of those live demonstrations is a steamroller printmaking event presented by WSU’s Tornado Alley Press. Again, that’s 4 to 8 p.m. this Friday at Groover Labs.

You’ve likely heard of Open Streets ICT , or participated in the event along Douglas in Downtown. This Sunday it’s heading to the NoMar district from noon to 4 p.m., with one mile of 21st street closed to vehicle traffic from Broadway to Woodland Park. Walk, run or bike the stretch and stop at lots of activity hubs and food vendors along the way. More information is at openstreetsict.com .

And Mother’s Day is coming up on Sunday, May 8. Moms get special admission to the Sedgwick County Zoo and Botanica. There’s also Wine, Women & Songs at Bartlett Arboretum. They’re open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. with live music starting at 4 p.m. More is at bartlettarboretum.com .

Music: "A Thought" by Podington Bear. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY NC