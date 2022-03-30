April starts with art and tulips
April is nearly upon us, and so too are plenty of springtime events, like the Bartlett Arboretum’s annual Art at the Arb. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, it’s a celebration with 30,000 blooming tulips, food vendors, and back-to-back concerts both days. Details are at bartlettarboretum.com.
Botanica’s Tulip Festival is back as well, with three Saturdays packed with activities and special events, April 2-16. There’s live music, food and drink vendors, kids crafts and yard games, carousel rides and tulip tours. And that’s just a partial list. There’s more at botanica.org.
For the indoorsy-types, check out this year’s Engineering Expo at Century II for STEM activities for kids K-8. It’s 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 9. Details are at wichitaengineeringexpo.org.
This Friday is also the first Friday of April so there’s plenty of art receptions to take in. Here are just a few:
- Envision Arts Gallery is hosting two solo exhibitions with an opening reception from 5 to 9 p.m. at 801 E. Douglas, Suite 106
- Local artist Tim Stone’s MFA thesis exhibition titled Keyword is at Reuben Saunders Gallery, 5:30 to 9 p.m. at 3125 E. Douglas
- And a group show of WSU’s School of Art, Design and Creative Industries graduating seniors is from 6 to 9 p.m. at Shift Space, located inside Groover Labs at 334 N. St. Francis
