It’s beginning to look a lot like Christkindlmarkt

Published December 8, 2021 at 12:00 AM CST
Next Up 2021 Holidays.jpg
Jordan Kirtley
/
KMUW

A holiday market is popping up at Revolutsia, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays December 9-18. Named “Christkindlmarkt” after the German festival, the event includes local shopping, live music and festive food and drink each night from 5 to 9 p.m.

It’s a full day of holiday fun this Saturday in Derby, as Christmas in the Park returns to The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there’s photos with Santa, crafts and storytime with Derby Library, carriage rides, food trucks, face painting, and more.

Mark Arts’ monthly event series Art Together takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. This month’s theme is Fire and Ice and includes storytime in the galleries, family art projects, and a performance by the Wichita Symphony Youth Chamber Players.

Also this Saturday, Naftzger Park at the corner of Douglas and St. Francis will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland. The Mayor’s tree lighting starts at 5:20 p.m. Follow that up with festive activities, snacks and hot chocolate until 7:30.

And Exploration Place also has a full schedule of holiday festivities. Catch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the dome theatre December 16-18. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas to Santa’s Pancake Party the morning of December 18, and there’s a cookie decorating party from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 23.

-

Music: "Santa Claus Is Coming to Town" by Jackie & The Cedrics. CC BY-NC-ND 3.0. Free Music Archive

Jordan Kirtley
Jordan Kirtley is an artist and designer native to Wichita. Jordan graduated from Wichita State University in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in studio art and a minor in entrepreneurship. Since January 2015, she has held various roles at KMUW, the first being graduate student intern and the most recent being Marketing Manager.
