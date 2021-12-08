It’s beginning to look a lot like Christkindlmarkt

A holiday market is popping up at Revolutsia, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays December 9-18. Named “Christkindlmarkt” after the German festival, the event includes local shopping, live music and festive food and drink each night from 5 to 9 p.m.

It’s a full day of holiday fun this Saturday in Derby, as Christmas in the Park returns to The Venue at Madison Avenue Central Park. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. there’s photos with Santa, crafts and storytime with Derby Library, carriage rides, food trucks, face painting, and more.

Mark Arts’ monthly event series Art Together takes place this Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. This month’s theme is Fire and Ice and includes storytime in the galleries, family art projects, and a performance by the Wichita Symphony Youth Chamber Players.

Also this Saturday, Naftzger Park at the corner of Douglas and St. Francis will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland . The Mayor’s tree lighting starts at 5:20 p.m. Follow that up with festive activities, snacks and hot chocolate until 7:30.

And Exploration Place also has a full schedule of holiday festivities. Catch National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation in the dome theatre December 16-18. Attendees are encouraged to wear pajamas to Santa’s Pancake Party the morning of December 18, and there’s a cookie decorating party from 6 to 8 p.m. on December 23.

