Next Up: From feasts to films, there’s no shortage of holiday festivities coming up in Wichita
This Friday and Saturday is the ICT Holiday Art Market, featuring 25 local artists and vendors. That’s 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Candela at the Lux.
Wichita State University’s Madrigal Feast returns on December 3 after a 17-year hiatus. The dinner theatre performance was once an annual tradition, dating back to 1963. It’s a holiday-themed evening set in Renaissance England, with music and entertainment by the all-student Madrigal choral ensemble.
For even more old-timey holiday fun, there’s Victorian Christmas at Cowtown. You can stroll the lamp-lit streets while sipping hot chocolate — and maybe even join in with the carolers — from 6 to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, December 3 through 11.
The Orpheum Theatre’s Winter Film Series kicks off December 4 with a screening of Edward Scissorhands at 7 p.m. Next up is Home Alone on December 11, and It’s A Wonderful Life on December 19. There’s themed drinks, concessions and pre-show activities for each film. Learn more at wichitaorpheum.com.
Santa and Mrs. Claus — and Sparkle the reindeer! — will be at Wichita Art Museum’s Holiday Open House on December 5, from 2 to 4. There’s more on that at wichitaartmuseum.org.
And there are two more markets to check out: the Indian Art Market at the Mid-America All Indian Museum from 10 to 3 December 3, and the 4th annual HoliDAZE pop-up market at Norton’s Brewing from 11 to 4 on December 5.
-
Music: "Merry Christmas" by Borrtex. From the Free Music Archive. CC BY NC