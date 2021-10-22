Dispatches From The 2021 Tallgrass Film Festival

Intro:

Happy Tallgrass, everyone! The 19th festival is running in one form or another until October 29th, I’ll be updating here on what I’ve seen until then. The bulk of my entries will be during the virtual portion of the festival, since that’ll give me more flexibility in what and how much I can see, but I’ll have a bit here before that begins, too. There’s a lot out there this year, so if you need any direction on what to check out and what to avoid (hopefully not so much that last part!), read on…

Friday, 10/22/21

Elle Schneider Paul Magaro and Willa Fitzgerald in 18 1/2

18 ½

Tallgrass’ “Stubbornly Independent” award is such a welcome part of the festival, at the very least for what it represents—nominees have to be domestic features made for less than $500,000 (among a few other requirements), which means throwing a spotlight on people who are doing more with less.

One of the more welcome nominees in recent years—for a while, at least—is director Dan Mirvish’s 18 ½, which has a killer set-up and an even better first 25 minutes (we’ll get to the rest). It’s 1974, and the infamous 18 ½ minutes missing from Richard Nixon’s taped conversation with H.R. Haldeman are all over the news. Connie is an audio transcriber with the Office of Management and Budget, and she’s found something… unexpected. Somehow, in amongst all the exceedingly dull tapes of OMB meetings is that missing conversation, accidentally captured by a voice-activated recorder Nixon and Haldeman didn’t know was there. Connie’s not dumb, she knows what she’s got, and she meets Paul, a New York Times reporter (not The Washington Post, darnit), at a remote diner to get the story out.

The movie opens with a clever bit of visual trickery as Connie takes a ferry to the diner to meet Paul, and then is genuinely entertaining and funny as the two try to feel each other out while they talk about the tapes. Connie is understandably cagy, Paul wants to hear the tape to see if there’s really anything to this. It’s zippy, and smart, and the two leads, Willa Fitzgerald as Connie and John Magaro as Paul (you may remember him as Cookie in Kelly Reichardt’s First Cow), are fantastic throughout the entire film (particularly Magaro, who gets better and better as it goes on). The two decide they need a private place to listen to the tape (Connie won’t let it out of her possession), so they find a secluded motel and check in under assumed names as a married couple.

And frankly, this was all fantastic. I was truly excited to see where this was going to go, with such a refreshing ease about its humor and an intriguing premise that could lead in all sorts of directions. And then I got even more excited when Richard Kind showed up as the motel owner, in a small-but-delightful, laugh-out-loud role. And then it all hit a brick wall.

Connie and Paul think they’re being surveilled at the motel and so decide to accept the dinner invitation of a couple of swingers (one of them being Vondie Curtis-Hall!) who are staying there, too, so they can hide out for a bit around other people and figure out what to do next. And then… we stay there for the next 35 minutes. And it all turns into a sort of farce, with the swinging couple being kind of wacky, lots of conversations about Connie and Paul being newlyweds and them having to come up with cover stories on the fly, and lots and lots of spinning of wheels. I don’t want to speculate on why we end up here for so long, but it seems such an odd choice after such an exciting opening to simply take that momentum and shoot it dead. Still, it wasn’t a doomed decision in and of itself, but the humor that was so smooth and intelligent early on becomes much more broad and strained, and I just spent the entire time wondering why we were still here, and when we would move on. (There is a bit of a point, but it’s not one that can justify taking so much time and derailing us so entirely.)

But, different strokes for different folks, comedy is subjective (just wait until my entry on the next movie on my list), and so it could be that it just doesn’t work for me. Even so, it’s such a hard departure from what got me so interested to begin with that I couldn’t help but be disappointed. Once we finally leave that motel room, things do pick back up a bit as we reach our climax, but we’re never able to recapture that early magic (and I’m still not entirely sure what happened at the end).

All that said: the performances are wonderful, with a lot of familiar faces (and voices!), the movie mostly looks great, and I think Mirvish and screenwriter Daniel Moya certainly show they’ve got ability, I just hope next time they get off to such a great start, they get the follow-through right, too.

Keeping Company

William Russ is one of those actors whose face you probably know even if you don’t recognize his name. Heck, you probably best know him as the father on Boy Meets World, although he’s been in a ton of stuff. His first movie, back in 1977, was called Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, and it is about exactly what it sounds like it’s about, a bed that eats people, in this case by sort of absorbing them into itself and the strange digestive liquid that exists below its mattress.

Honestly, I kind of love Death Bed: The Bed That Eats, although even at 77 minutes, it’s too long. It’s really far more of a (purposeful) comedy than a horror movie, albeit an incredibly strange comedy—Russ spends a decent amount of time with the flesh of his hands and forearms eaten away to the skeleton and just kind of (kind of) functions that way for a while. The humor and filmmaking style make me think that this would be a little bit like what would happen if Guy Maddin got bored one weekend and decided to make a horror movie in the shed in his backyard, just for kicks. Death Bed: The Bed That Eats is, it turns out, easily found on one particular VOD service that I won’t buzz market here, if you’re interested in taking a look at it.

So: why am I spending all this time talking about Death Bed: The Bed That Eats rather than Keeping Company? Two reasons:

1) William Russ is in both movies, and I like him.

2) I would very much rather be talking about Death Bed: The Bed That Eats than I would about Keeping Company.

William Russ isn’t even in Keeping Company very much, although that’s not at all the problem here. I’ll stop talking about William Russ. Ok, I’ll talk about Keeping Company.

Not a lot, though. I wrote a very long screed, and then deleted it, because it was a bit much. No one needs that. But I believe in transparency, so there you are.

I do regret to say, though, this movie has nothing for me. There is a kind of aggressive humor that likes to announce quite loudly how Funny it is, where people are noisy and mean, or noisy and nice but obnoxious (that’s just one guy, everyone else is mean), and it’s all quite over-the-top, which I don’t actually mind, except when it’s telling me so much that it’s Funny.

But humor is entirely up to your own tastes—as Gene Siskel reminded us, comedy is one of the two things that’s not debatable: if you think it’s funny and I don’t, neither one of us is going to change the other’s mind. (The other thing that’s not debatable is eroticism, if you were wondering. That’s not relevant here. Believe me.)

Quickly: we follow a couple of insurance salesmen, one a new father, the other who is constantly browbeaten by his own father. They cross paths with a serial killer, a socially stunted man under the thumb of his sadistic grandmother. Things get crazy.

The movie’s set and costume design are just as aggressive as its humor, mostly red and white, and yes, plenty of that red is blood—the film is quite bloody, but strangely not gross enough for me to have fun with it. Lots of blood, not enough gore. C’est la vie.

But! I have been in rooms where people are laughing at things that baffle me, and you may be one of those people. I’ll just acknowledge that it takes all kinds, and let it go.

