Understanding Persistent Depressive Disorder

One of the lesser-known types of depression is Persistent Depressive Disorder or PDD, also known as Dysthymia. PDD typically involves chronic, low levels of depression that persist for at least two years and varies from the more well-known Major Depression primarily in intensity and longevity.

Whereas Major Depressive Disorder may come and go in intense episodes, PDD lasts for longer periods of time, though typically with less severe symptoms. However, PDD can cause periods of depression that are as intense as or even more intense than those felt by those who live with Major Depression. So, a diagnosis of PDD should not be discounted either by those who live with the illness or those close to them.

Both Persistent and Major Depression are believed to stem primarily from imbalances in brain chemistry, though depressive disorders broadly appear to have a strong genetic component. And because the symptoms tend to be less severe, it may be difficult to differentiate between PDD and general feelings of malaise. After all, everyone feels sad from time to time. In helping to make this distinction, there may be value in thinking about what might have triggered these feelings of sadness. If there is a particular trigger such as a friend moving away or a recent reprimand at work, these emotions may be understandable. However, if there is no reasonable situational trigger, or the emotions have lasted longer than the purported trigger would generally indicate, it may be beneficial to speak to a therapist and get their qualified opinion.

