Seasonal affective disorder is more than just winter blues

Seasonal Affective Disorder – often known as SAD – is only one type of depression, and tends to be forgotten until the dark, cold months at the end of the year roll around. Perhaps most concerning about it though is the fact that it tends to not be taken seriously due to a feeling even by those who live with it that it’s fine and will disappear in the spring.

However Seasonal Depression is a bout of Major Depression that gets temporarily triggered by seasonal changes. Contrary to popular belief, it doesn’t always occur in the winter, and it doesn’t always alleviate in the spring. And even if it did, the months that we live with this depressive episode are just as difficult and potentially dangerous as any other bout of serious depression. The most current research shows that as our brain chemistry changes due to an imbalance of hormones taken in, created, and distributed in our bloodstream, our cognitive centers that recognize the environment around us are no longer electrically connected to the emotional centers of our brain. Imagine understanding what a puppy is, or recognizing the smell of your favorite treat being taken out of the oven, but not being able to feel the corresponding emotion.

The resultant void poses the risk of a depressed individual making unhealthy choices either in an effort to feel anything at all, or simply to not have to live with the apparent emptiness of their day. Please take seasonal depression seriously and seek treatment during the months it is needed.

