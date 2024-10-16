© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mental Health Matters

Noticing behavioral changes in the workplace

By Eric Litwiller
Published October 16, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Christin Hume
/
Unsplash

Imagine your best friend in the office. Can you see their face? Even if you have never socialized with them outside the office, you probably know a fair amount about them. What time they arrive at work, or what causes the occasional tardy. You probably know their marital situation, something about their children, what they do for fun, where they like to eat lunch, and who they enjoy spending their time with.

And if you know all of those things, you would probably also notice if suddenly your expectations of them were circumvented. They no longer leave 30 minutes early on Tuesday to get their daughter to soccer practice. They are now chronically late, always have their office door closed, and have started putting on weight. And if you were to ask them about any of this, they either act like nothing has changed, or they make up some excuse that you know is not true.

Sudden behavioral changes may be a sign that a person is struggling with a mental health concern. It may not be an illness – yet – but if these changes are ignored, they may very well turn into more than just a verbal warning from HR and a larger pair of pants. Looking for these drastic, short-term personality or behavior changes is a valid – though not infallible – litmus test not only for co-workers, but for friends, family members, or anyone else that you may care about. And it may give you an opportunity to engage in an important conversation at a time when that person feels like no one else sees them or cares about them.

It may be an uncomfortable conversation, but consider the implications of choosing to ignore those signs.

Tags
Mental Health Matters Commentarymental healthMindful SolutionsWichita Journalism Collaborative
Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
See stories by Eric Litwiller