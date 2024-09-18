© 2024 KMUW
Mental Health Matters

Over 20% of the unhoused population face serious mental health conditions

By Eric Litwiller
Published September 18, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
If you have begun hearing reference to the “unhoused population” recently in lieu of the word homeless, there is a reason for that. It’s not just semantics, nor is it an example of quote “woke” language.

When people are described as being homeless, there is a tendency to believe that more housing will fix the problem. And no matter how hard you try, it can be very difficult to convince anyone that building more homes does not fix homelessness. The fact is that when someone in Wichita is unhoused, there are a great many reasons for that situation, and nearly none of them have anything to do with the lack of houses. If that was the problem, the vacancy rate for single family homes in Wichita of 1.9% - or over 3200 houses – would address the needs of those who are unhoused in this city some four times over.

It is conservatively estimated that over 20% of the unhoused population lives with a serious mental illness such as major depressive disorder, schizophrenia, PTSD and borderline personality disorder, among others. Including all mental illness, that number may be as high as 75%. In addition, depending on how long someone has been unhoused, they may not have the capacity to get proper identification, or an address to receive important documents such as health information, professional opportunities, or housing resources. And just as the lack of a home did not create these issues, putting them into four walls and roof does not make those issues disappear.

Those who are serious about addressing the needs of our unhoused population also need to be serious about offering their knowledge and investment in the mental health needs of our city. Contact your favorite mental healthcare provider to learn how.

Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
