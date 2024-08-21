© 2024 KMUW
Mental Health Matters

The science of addiction

By Eric Litwiller
Published August 21, 2024
Unsplash

There are few things in life that are inherently bad. Yet often when a mental illness is related to a substance or behavior, those behaviors begin to acquire the same stigma that gets unfairly pinned on the related mental illness. However, gambling is no more to blame for gambling addictions than pizza is to blame on eating disorders. And beer is no more at fault for alcoholism than buying a new pair of shoes is to shopping addiction.

This is not to say that we should be fine with people’s use of illicit drugs or draining their 401k to hit the roulette table. But it’s important to understand the true nature of these relationships instead of just unfairly vilifying substances or behaviors to which some people get addicted.

There is no question that certain substances and behaviors are purposefully designed to elicit a dopamine response in our brains. However, only about 6% of the residents of south-central Kansas live with an addiction of any kind. So instead of blaming drugs, alcohol, shopping, and gambling, it might be time to consider instead the science of addiction and how or why these behaviors affect that 6% differently than they do the rest of our city.

It is our relationship with these potential addictions far more than the products themselves that dictates how they impact our families and communities. If you pursue addictions at the expense of your jobs, relationships, or financial well-being, that’s a good clue that there is a problem that needs attention.

Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
