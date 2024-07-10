Concerned about someone's mental health? Ask yourself two questions

Have you ever seen changes in someone you care about that made you worry about their mental health? Even if you are the furthest thing from a mental healthcare provider, you probably have a subconscious understanding of red flags. So, let’s try to put those into words today.

If you’re concerned about a co-worker, family member, or friend, ask yourself two basic questions. First, are they able to perform the normal functions of daily living? Are they able to sleep, are they feeding themselves, bathing themselves, getting out of bed each day, maintaining gainful employment and social relationships? And the second question: Are they behaving the way they did last month or last year? If you’ve known someone long enough to genuinely care for them, you probably have a baseline understanding of how they act. How they spend their days, how much they talk, how often they eat, how they prefer to communicate, what kinds of things are important to them and how they demonstrate that to the outside world.

Ceasing to perform the functions of daily life may indicate a mental health struggle that needs professional attention. Similarly, a sudden change in behavior such as weight gain or loss, drastic personality shifts, changes in communication types and styles, or a loss of interest in things or people may also point to a mental health concern.

And while these two basic questions are by no means a replacement for a professional health care provider, they can be helpful ways for the average person to begin articulating a vague feeling they’ve had for a friend. And it may provide a starting point to get them the help that they may just need.