Attention Deficit Hyperactive Disorder or ADHD is one of the most common neurodevelopmental disorders among children, and it often lasts into adulthood. And while ADHD is sometimes not diagnosed until adulthood, it does not start there. Adults with the illness would have had the symptoms in their youth, but were simply not formally diagnosed, often having their symptoms chalked up to bad behavior and punished accordingly.

For some, the illness presents as inattentiveness, making tasks difficult to organize or finish, inability to pay attention to details, or to follow instructions or conversations. They will be easily distracted or forget details of daily routines. In others, the hyperactivity or impulsiveness predominates. The person may fidget, or find it difficult to sit still for long, including for meals or homework. There may be feelings of restlessness, or their impulsive side may make them interrupt others, grab things, or speak at inappropriate times. And they will find it difficult to wait their turn or listen to instructions. It may also make them prone to accidents and injuries.

And while children are often punished for their behavior, all current research indicates that genetics is the primary cause of ADHD, with symptoms perhaps being exacerbated by excessive screen time or poor diet. While the illness is often held up as an example of the medical community’s excessive desire to medicate, modern diagnostic and treatment plans include discussions of family history, close monitoring, and behavioral therapy with all family members. Medication may be included but should never be used as a way of artificially depressing symptoms without considering the cause.