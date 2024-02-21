The United States made a strong announcement in the summer of 2022 with the nation-wide launch of 988. There has perhaps been no more important public health initiative since early 1968, when the first call to 911 was placed.

In just the first 10 months of 988 becoming operational, it has received nearly 5 million contacts, including 740,000 on-line chats and more than 600,000 texts, both of which are an option with this initiative. The importance of 988 cannot be overstated. Just as many of us were taught about 911 from our youth, our children and grandchildren will have the benefit of an easily-remembered crisis response option for most if not all of their lives. It will also alleviate the financial and logistical strain on police, who currently receive emergency calls which are well outside of their scope of practice as dedicated law enforcement officers.

And 988 is not simply a suicide hotline. Any kind of mental health crisis – including episodes of existing serious mental illness or substance use – are handled by 988, with 98% of them de-escalated without 911 intervention. However, if that intervention is needed, it is nearly always done with the consent and cooperation of the caller.

While Wichita has done a wonderful job with mental illness in recent years – including the creation of Crisis Intervention Teams and the ICTOne response vehicles – having 988 as an additional local option has and will continue to save lives. Please be aware of this resource, and utilize it whenever needed.