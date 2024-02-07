An estimated 20,000 Wichitans purposefully harm themselves each year. Though stereotypically the realm of women in their teens or early 20’s, there is no set demographic that engages in the behavior.

Self-harming actions like cutting, burning, or piercing are not currently considered a mental illness, but it is important to be watchful for signs based on the strong correlation between these behaviors and common mental illnesses like Borderline Personality Disorder, depression, eating disorders, and various types of anxiety disorders. For those living with these mental illnesses, self-harm is often a coping mechanism for them because they lack the emotional understanding of how to deal with anger or frustration. The behaviors are also more common in those who experienced abuse or neglect, or who were taught as children to hide their emotions. When faced with the emptiness of depression or the unwillingness to otherwise feel real emotions, the physical pain they cause themselves is seen as a replacement, allowing them to at least feel something.

Though there are effective treatments, loved ones should be vigilant in looking for common signs of self-harm, including long pants and sleeves even in warm weather, accumulation of – or patterns in – wounds or scars in a small number of places on a person’s body, and regularly having matches, lighters, needles or knives on their person. Treatment is dependent upon the honesty of those engaging in self-harming behaviors, so if you are worried about someone you love, please talk to them and to a mental health professional to start the journey of recovery.