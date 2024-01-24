Life changes can lead to mental strife

When I first moved to Kansas, I was not struggling only with geographic relocation from everyone I had known before, but also with the loss of a relationship and a new job in an entirely new industry. Dealing with any one of the most common stressors for American adults is hard enough, dealing with the top three simultaneously is not something I would wish on anyone.

Even taken collectively, these three concerns did not necessarily equate to a mental illness. But just taken on their own, each of them were absolutely mental health issues. And with the benefit of hindsight, any one of them certainly would have justified taking some time to see a therapist to work through the emotional upheaval that was felt in the subsequent months and years.

People so often don’t seek simple outpatient counseling due to the belief that the struggles they are feeling have undoubtedly been felt before by countless others. And if those people have made it through a dark time in their own lives, then surely, we can as well. But what is so often forgotten is the stark difference between surviving a situation and thriving regardless of the situation. Yes, I survived my challenges, but I feel the guilt, the loss, the sadness, even the occasional panic attack, over a decade later. Some days those feelings are flitting, other days they are nearly debilitating. But those feelings all could have been mitigated by an hour or two out of my life to learn how to cope with my new reality instead of the constant, visceral reminders of massive changes to my life that I still feel nearly 15 years afterward. If you are dealing with job changes, relationship issues, financial concerns, or any other disruption to your life that are weighing on your mind, seeing a professional is always a good idea. Tell them Eric sent you.