Learn about your family’s medical history this holiday season

Late November is known for turkey, pumpkin pie, and football. But since 2004, Thanksgiving coincides with another important day…National Family Health History Day.

Does your mother’s side of the family have a history of heart disease? Why has no one on your dad’s side of the family lived past 70? Getting together with increasingly scattered family members is not only a chance to break bread, but also to ask and learn about the health history that directly impacts you through your genetic inheritance. And questions about mental health history are just as important as questions about physical health issues.

It's true that in generations past, few people talked about illnesses that are common today, like depression and anxiety. But much can be learned as you discuss the daily lives of distant uncles or estranged cousins, and grandparents are often more than happy to talk about mental health indicators like strained marriages, professional struggles, or their parent’s relationships with food. As these anecdotes are collected from relatives, they can be viewed through the lens of modern diagnostic knowledge, and be valuable when talking to your therapist about the behavior of yourself or your children.

So as you enjoy not only Thanksgiving but any family gathering in the future, consider asking questions or at least listening carefully for hints about your family’s medical history. You may be able to glean valuable hints about the mental health journeys of the past that can answer your own questions of the present and future.