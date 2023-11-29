Online mental health screenings provide significant value to the population of Wichita

Do you have trouble falling asleep, or are you sleeping too much? Are you so restless that it’s hard to sit still? How afraid are you of gaining three pounds? Not afraid…slightly afraid…very afraid?

These are just a few small examples of the kinds of questions asked through some online mental health screenings. Dedicated screening tools exist for depression, anxiety, substance use, and many more. And they are available in a variety of languages. The questions are not straight yes or no, but rather allow you in answer in gradations to ensure a personalized result. And most of them are only a dozen or so questions long.

But perhaps the best thing about these screening tools is that they allow you to take them in the privacy of your own home or office without requiring any identifying information such as names, addresses, or telephone numbers. These tools provide significant value to the population of Wichita, as evidenced by a national organization called Mental Health America who reported that use of the screening tool for anxiety increased by over 650% in less than one year during 2020. And the screening tool for depression saw an increase in usage of nearly 900% in the same time period.

A few questions on a computer screen are not a valid replacement for a qualified diagnosis. But for those who harbor concerns about their own behavior or the behavior of a loved one, these tools can be a good start in determining if there might be cause for concern. And if there is, these sites often offer local and national resources for care. Please consider looking online for these screenings and mentioning them to others as well.