© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mental Health Matters

Mental illness does not exist in a vacuum

By Eric Litwiller
Published November 15, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Papaioannou Kostas
/
Unsplash

They say that when it rains, it pours. But the truth is that when one thing happens, it makes it more likely that another thing will happen. That type of correlation exists in the world of mental health as much as it does anywhere else. Schizophrenia and bi-polar disorder are highly correlated to cigarette smoking. Homelessness has a strong connection with substance use disorders. And post-traumatic stress disorder often appears months or years after childhood trauma.

In other words, mental illness does not exist in a vacuum. So it only makes sense to provide care for those illnesses in a comprehensive way. If you live with depression but are trying to treat it with alcohol use, you need treatment for both. If that alcohol use stems from facing abuse in your formative years, then you need trauma-informed care as well. And if you’re worried about the challenges your children may face due to the generational and genetic nature of these illnesses, your family may need case management or prevention services as well. Providing these wrap-around programs only makes sense. Yet far too many organizations nibble away at the edges, based on what is financially profitable, or what they are able to find the monetary resources to offer.

To be sure, everyone willing to do what they can to address mental health is highly valued. Whether it is a household offering financial support, or a non-profit unable to staff a particular need. But a city the size of Wichita has comprehensive measures available, and sending people all over the city to different agencies when they may not even have reliable transportation is counter-productive to a sustainable treatment plan. Please seek the help you need for your own mental health, but make sure to ask about complimentary programs at the same time.

Tags
Mental Health Matters Commentarymental healthMindful SolutionsWichita Journalism Collaborative
Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
See stories by Eric Litwiller