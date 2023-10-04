Eight million Americans will develop PTSD at some point in their lives

While combat exposure remains the most stereotypical cause of post traumatic stress disorder, physical and sexual violence, natural disasters, and car crashes also rank among the top instigators of PTSD. They can occur in those of any age, gender, occupation, and education level. It can even occur in those who were not involved in the situation, but watched or even heard about it later. Yet not everyone in these situations will develop PTSD. So how are we to know?

The likelihood of developing post traumatic stress disorder is being constantly studied, and in recent years, comprehensive research has shown with certainty that PTSD has at least as strong a genetic component as major depression, with these biological factors accounting for up to 20% of the variability risk. In addition, six genomic regions of the brain have been identified as strongly associated with the disease.

With 8 million Americans developing PTSD at some point in their lives, the scope of this illness will remain heavily scrutinized. In the meantime, therapy remains both a vital and effective tool in helping people be able to remember the event without emotionally re-living it every time they are triggered by a sight, a sound, or a smell.

To get help for someone you love, reach out to your local mental health organization to discuss finding a therapist who is practiced in this area. Trauma looks different for everyone, but recovery is always possible.