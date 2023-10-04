© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Mental Health Matters

Eight million Americans will develop PTSD at some point in their lives

By Eric Litwiller
Published October 4, 2023 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Francis Moreno
/
Unsplash

While combat exposure remains the most stereotypical cause of post traumatic stress disorder, physical and sexual violence, natural disasters, and car crashes also rank among the top instigators of PTSD. They can occur in those of any age, gender, occupation, and education level. It can even occur in those who were not involved in the situation, but watched or even heard about it later. Yet not everyone in these situations will develop PTSD. So how are we to know?

The likelihood of developing post traumatic stress disorder is being constantly studied, and in recent years, comprehensive research has shown with certainty that PTSD has at least as strong a genetic component as major depression, with these biological factors accounting for up to 20% of the variability risk. In addition, six genomic regions of the brain have been identified as strongly associated with the disease.

With 8 million Americans developing PTSD at some point in their lives, the scope of this illness will remain heavily scrutinized. In the meantime, therapy remains both a vital and effective tool in helping people be able to remember the event without emotionally re-living it every time they are triggered by a sight, a sound, or a smell.

To get help for someone you love, reach out to your local mental health organization to discuss finding a therapist who is practiced in this area. Trauma looks different for everyone, but recovery is always possible.

Tags
Mental Health Matters Commentarymental healthMindful SolutionsWichita Journalism Collaborative
Eric Litwiller
Eric Litwiller has served the south central Kansas community through his work at Mental Health Association since September of 2017. As Director of Development and Communications, he is charged with seeking the private investment required to raise awareness of the scope of mental health concerns throughout the region in an effort to eliminate the unfair stigma associated with mental illness.
See stories by Eric Litwiller