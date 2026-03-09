© 2026 KMUW
Marginalia

Saba Sams on 'Gunk'

By Beth Golay
Published March 9, 2026 at 12:03 PM CDT
Credit Alice Zoo

Gunk is the title of a novel by British author Saba Sams. The cover design features a bright chartreuse background with the title spelled out in fat pink letters, suggesting a lightness to the novel. But don’t let the title or the cover deceive you. Gunk tackles some serious themes: motherhood, nontraditional motherhood, defining motherhood at all. You see, Gunk opens with a scene in which Jules, our protagonist, is caring for a newborn baby, a baby we quickly learn is not her own child. From here, the novel moves back in time, and we learn about Jules’ childhood, her relationship with her ex-husband, and we meet the new bartender at the club Jules manages, named, yep, Gunk.

In 2022, book critic Suzanne Perez reviewed a memoir by child actor Jeannette McCurdy titled I’m Glad My Mom Died. Suzanne described McCurdy’s voice as “authentic and raw,” and said her story is worth sharing. Now, McCurdy has written a novel titled Half His Age, which Suzanne describes as a “modern-day Lolita" set in the classrooms and closets of an American high school.”

Gunk by Saba Sams was published by Knopf.

Half His Age by Jeannette McCurdy was published by Ballantine Books.

-

Editors: Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson
Producer: Haley Crowson
Theme Music: Torin Andersen
Host: Beth Golay

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
