Marginalia

Jane Pek on 'The Rivals' - the second book in her mystery series

By Beth Golay
Published December 3, 2024 at 12:00 AM CST
Jane Pek is the author of "The Rivals."
Angela Yuan
Jane Pek’s new book, The Rivals, is a follow up to her successful mystery debut, The Verifiers.

Picking up with protagonist Claudia Lin, the book combines the genres of murder mystery, spy novel, and a little bit of romance. I recently spoke with Jane Pek about why she loves books in a series and we touch on the the perils of online dating.

The Rivals by Jane Pek was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
Beth Golay - host

Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books &amp; Whatnot podcast, creator of the podcast You're Saying It Wrong, creator of KMUW's daily news podcast Wichita's Early Edition, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast My Fellow Kansans.
