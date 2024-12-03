Jane Pek on 'The Rivals' - the second book in her mystery series

Jane Pek’s new book, The Rivals, is a follow up to her successful mystery debut, The Verifiers.

Picking up with protagonist Claudia Lin, the book combines the genres of murder mystery, spy novel, and a little bit of romance. I recently spoke with Jane Pek about why she loves books in a series and we touch on the the perils of online dating.

-

The Rivals by Jane Pek was published by Vintage.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers

Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors

Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers

Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator

Beth Golay - host

