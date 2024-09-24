Sarah Smarsh on her new novel, 'Bone of the Bone'
Sarah Smarsh has been writing about political and socio economic issues through the lens of her rural upbringing for over a decade. Her new book, Bone of the Bone, is a collection of some of her previously published essays, which showcase her skills in both journalism and creative writing.
Smarsh will be at a reading and signing tonight at Grace Presbyterian Church. Tickets and information are available at watermarkbooks.com.
-
Bone of the Bone was published by Scribner.
Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.
- Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
- Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
- Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
- Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
- Beth Golay - host