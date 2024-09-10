Melissa Petro on her novel, 'Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification'

In 2010 public school teacher Melissa Petro found herself as the cover story of a New York Post article outing her as a former sex worker.

She reflects on her experience with shame and the unique ways women experience different forms of shame in her book "Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification."

-

Shame On You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification was published by Putnam.

