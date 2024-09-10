© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Melissa Petro on her book, 'Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification'

By Beth Golay
Published September 10, 2024 at 11:40 AM CDT
Melissa Petro is the author of "Shame on You."

In 2010 public school teacher Melissa Petro found herself as the cover story of a New York Post article outing her as a former sex worker.

She reflects on her experience with shame and the unique ways women experience different forms of shame in her book "Shame on You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification."

-

Shame On You: How to Be a Woman in the Age of Mortification was published by Putnam.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast <i>Marginalia</i>, co-host with Suzanne Perez of the <i>Books &amp; Whatnot </i>podcast, creator of the podcast<i> You're Saying It Wrong,</i> creator of KMUW's daily news podcast <i>Wichita's Early Edition</i>, and NPR StoryLab Workshop team member on the award-winning podcast<i> My Fellow Kansans.</i>
