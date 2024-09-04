Colm Tóibín on his new book of essays, 'On James Baldwin'

Colm Tóibín discovered James Baldwin by accident as an 18-year-old. He had just been gifted a book token and, not quite at university, had the luxury of choosing a book that he wanted to read, rather than one that had been assigned at school. He chose Baldwin’s Go Tell It On the Mountain. We’re used to Colm Tóibín’s works of fiction, but his newest book is a collection of essays titled, On James Baldwin, through which Tóibín reflects on his own relationship with Baldwin’s work and how it affected him as a writer and as a person.

On James Baldwin by Colm Tóibín was published by Brandeis University Press.

