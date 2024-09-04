© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Colm Tóibín on his new book of essays, 'On James Baldwin'

By Beth Golay
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Colm Tóibín is the author of "On James Baldwin."
Courtesy Photo
Colm Tóibín is the author of "On James Baldwin."

Colm Tóibín discovered James Baldwin by accident as an 18-year-old. He had just been gifted a book token and, not quite at university, had the luxury of choosing a book that he wanted to read, rather than one that had been assigned at school. He chose Baldwin’s Go Tell It On the Mountain. We’re used to Colm Tóibín’s works of fiction, but his newest book is a collection of essays titled, On James Baldwin, through which Tóibín reflects on his own relationship with Baldwin’s work and how it affected him as a writer and as a person.

-

On James Baldwin by Colm Tóibín was published by Brandeis University Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Arts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
