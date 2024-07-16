Kevin Barry on his new novel, 'The Heart in Winter'

In Kevin Barry’s new novel, The Heart in Winter, an Irish immigrant living in Butte, Montana, falls in love with another man’s mail order bride. The pair run away from the jilted husband, who will do whatever it takes to stop them.

The hardships they endure throughout the harsh Montana winter result in an tale about forbidden love and the melding of cultures.

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry was published by Doubleday.

