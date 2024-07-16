© 2024 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stay tuned to KMUW and NPR for the latest developments from the Republican National Convention.
Marginalia

Kevin Barry on his new novel, 'The Heart in Winter'

By Beth Golay
Published July 16, 2024 at 11:15 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Kevin Barry is the author of "The Heart in Winter."
Olivia Smith
Kevin Barry is the author of "The Heart in Winter."

In Kevin Barry’s new novel, The Heart in Winter, an Irish immigrant living in Butte, Montana, falls in love with another man’s mail order bride. The pair run away from the jilted husband, who will do whatever it takes to stop them.

The hardships they endure throughout the harsh Montana winter result in an tale about forbidden love and the melding of cultures.

-

The Heart in Winter by Kevin Barry was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay