Hampton Sides on Captain James Cook and 'The Wide Wide Sea'

Hampton Sides will be at Watermark Books & Cafe on Tuesday, July 9th at 6 pm for a reading and book signing of The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook.

-

Author Hampton Sides is an American historian with many bestselling works of narrative history and literary non-fiction. His latest book follows the third and final voyage of Captain James Cook.

The voyages of Captain James Cook have inspired many in the arts: Coleridge's "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner;" Herman Melville's Moby-Dick, and even the character Captain James T. Kirk of the USS Enterprise. And they’ve led to a “canceling” of sorts by the indigenous peoples of the lands Cook quote-unquote “discovered.” I spoke with Hampton Sides about all of this. Here's our conversation.

-

The Wide Wide Sea: Imperial Ambition, First Contact and the Fateful Final Voyage of Captain James Cook by Hampton Sides was published by Doubleday.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

