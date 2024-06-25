© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Catherine Newman on her new novel, 'Sandwich'

By Beth Golay
Published June 25, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
In her latest novel, Sandwich, Catherine Newman uses wit and humor to explore a single week at Cape Cod, with three generations of a family vacationing at the summer cottage they have rented for more than 20 years.

The main character, Rocky, fights mood swings and menopause as she feels the pressure of being sandwiched between her adult children and aging parents.

Sandwich is not just a vacation read, it’s also a book about secrets and privacy, and lots of good food.
Sandwich was published by Harper.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Lu Anne Stephens & Haley Crowson - editors
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
