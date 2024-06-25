Catherine Newman on her new novel, 'Sandwich'

In her latest novel, Sandwich, Catherine Newman uses wit and humor to explore a single week at Cape Cod, with three generations of a family vacationing at the summer cottage they have rented for more than 20 years.

The main character, Rocky, fights mood swings and menopause as she feels the pressure of being sandwiched between her adult children and aging parents.

Sandwich is not just a vacation read, it’s also a book about secrets and privacy, and lots of good food.

Sandwich was published by Harper.

