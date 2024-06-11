© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Nicola Yoon on her new adult novel, 'One of Our Kind'

By Beth Golay
Published June 11, 2024 at 4:31 PM CDT
While there isn’t any gore in Nicola Yoon’s newest novel, One of Our Kind, it’s definitely a horror story.

When a Black family moves to a wealthy neighborhood made up of only Black residents, protagonist Jasmyn feels a sense of relief that she doesn’t have to worry about her young son navigating life as a minority in this Black utopia. But that relief is short-lived, as Jasmyn realizes there's something a bit suspect about the community.

-

One of Our Kind was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
