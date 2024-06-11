Nicola Yoon on her new adult novel, 'One of Our Kind'
While there isn’t any gore in Nicola Yoon’s newest novel, One of Our Kind, it’s definitely a horror story.
When a Black family moves to a wealthy neighborhood made up of only Black residents, protagonist Jasmyn feels a sense of relief that she doesn’t have to worry about her young son navigating life as a minority in this Black utopia. But that relief is short-lived, as Jasmyn realizes there's something a bit suspect about the community.
One of Our Kind was published by Knopf.
