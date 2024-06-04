Sarah Gilmartin on her novel 'Service'

Sarah Gilmartin’s book, Service, is a work of fiction told through two oscillating timelines in Ireland in 2017—during the rise of the #MeToo movement, and, retrospectively, 10 years prior.

Gilmartin skillfully captures the voices of the three primary characters, giving equal time to Daniel, a successful chef who is accused of sexual assault, his wife Julie, and Hannah, who worked as a server at Daniel’s restaurant a decade prior.

I spoke with Sarah Gilmartin about Service, which goes on sale in the US today.

Service by Sarah Gilmartin was published by Pushkin Press.

