Marginalia

Sarah Gilmartin on her novel 'Service'

By Beth Golay
Published June 4, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Sarah Gilmartin is the author of "Service."

Sarah Gilmartin’s book, Service, is a work of fiction told through two oscillating timelines in Ireland in 2017—during the rise of the #MeToo movement, and, retrospectively, 10 years prior.

Gilmartin skillfully captures the voices of the three primary characters, giving equal time to Daniel, a successful chef who is accused of sexual assault, his wife Julie, and Hannah, who worked as a server at Daniel’s restaurant a decade prior.

I spoke with Sarah Gilmartin about Service, which goes on sale in the US today.

Service by Sarah Gilmartin was published by Pushkin Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Arts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
