Marginalia

Yael van der Wouden on her debut novel, 'The Safekeep'

By Beth Golay
Published June 3, 2024 at 12:33 PM CDT
Yael van der Wouden is the author of "The Safekeep."
/
Roosmarjin Broersen

Dutch writer Yael van der Wouden’s debut novel, The Safekeep, is set in a post World War II Dutch province.

It follows Isabel, who lives a solitary life in the home she grew up in, but her world is uprooted when her brother’s girlfriend temporarily moves in with her. Isabel believes items in her house are going missing and is quick to blame her housekeeper and her unwelcome guest, but things grow more complicated from here.

I recently spoke with Yael van der Wouden about Isabel’s relationship with her brothers, how the post World War II setting shapes the book, and more.

-

The Safekeep was published by Avid Reader Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
