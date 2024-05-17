© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Nicholson Baker on 'Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art'

By Beth Golay
Published May 17, 2024 at 11:09 AM CDT
Courtesy Photo

Author Nicholson Baker has written seventeen books, both fiction and nonfiction. Several of his books have been New York Times bestsellers, and he has won a National Book Critics Circle Award, a James Madison Freedom of Information Award, a Guggenheim fellowship, and the Hermann Hesse Prize. As he told KMUW’s Beth Golay, his latest book—Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art—is a complete departure from his typical work.

-

Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art by Nicholson Baker was published by Penguin Press.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
