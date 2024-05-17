Nicholson Baker on 'Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art'

Author Nicholson Baker has written seventeen books, both fiction and nonfiction. Several of his books have been New York Times bestsellers, and he has won a National Book Critics Circle Award, a James Madison Freedom of Information Award, a Guggenheim fellowship, and the Hermann Hesse Prize. As he told KMUW’s Beth Golay, his latest book—Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art—is a complete departure from his typical work.

Finding a Likeness: How I Got Somewhat Better at Art by Nicholson Baker was published by Penguin Press.

