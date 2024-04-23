© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Sarah Braunstein on her novel, 'Bad Animals'

By Beth Golay
Published April 23, 2024 at 12:00 AM CDT
Sarah Braunstein is the author of "Bad Animals."
Lauryn Hottinger
Sarah Braunstein’s Bad Animals follows Maeve Cosgrove, a forty-something woman in the midst of change.

She’s an empty nester who loves her job at her local library, but she’s been accused of spying on a teenager sneaking a boy into the public restroom. What follows is Maeve’s journey through unemployment, infatuation, loss, and even adultery.

I recently spoke with Sarah Braunstein about Maeve’s unreliability, how perspective shapes a novel and more.

-

Bad Animals which was published by W.W. Norton.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
