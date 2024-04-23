Sarah Braunstein on her novel, 'Bad Animals'

Sarah Braunstein’s Bad Animals follows Maeve Cosgrove, a forty-something woman in the midst of change.

She’s an empty nester who loves her job at her local library, but she’s been accused of spying on a teenager sneaking a boy into the public restroom. What follows is Maeve’s journey through unemployment, infatuation, loss, and even adultery.

I recently spoke with Sarah Braunstein about Maeve’s unreliability, how perspective shapes a novel and more.

Bad Animals which was published by W.W. Norton.

