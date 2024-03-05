© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Scott Guild on his debut novel, 'Plastic'

By Beth Golay
Published March 5, 2024 at 11:44 AM CST
Scott Guild is the author of "Plastic."
Michael Lionstar
Scott Guild's debut novel, Plastic, is set in an alternate world about 50 years in the future. But with climate change, gun violence, and nuclear fallout, this dystopian comedy looks eerily similar to our world. The only difference, the characters in Plastic are, well... plastic.

Plastic by Scott Guild was published by Pantheon.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producers
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
