Scott Guild on his debut novel, 'Plastic'

Scott Guild's debut novel, Plastic, is set in an alternate world about 50 years in the future. But with climate change, gun violence, and nuclear fallout, this dystopian comedy looks eerily similar to our world. The only difference, the characters in Plastic are, well... plastic.

Plastic by Scott Guild was published by Pantheon.

