Marginalia

Tommy Orange on 'Wandering Stars'

By Beth Golay
Published February 27, 2024 at 9:25 AM CST
Michael Lionstar
Tommy Orange’s 2018 award-winning debut novel There There explored the impact of generational trauma, particularly that of the Native American experience.

Tommy Orange’s new book Wandering Stars is both a prequel and a sequel to his first novel, but it serves as a standalone that won’t confuse those who haven’t read There There.

I recently spoke with Tommy Orange about the disease of addiction, revisiting the characters first brought to life in There There, and more.

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Arts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
