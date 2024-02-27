Tommy Orange on 'Wandering Stars'

Tommy Orange’s 2018 award-winning debut novel There There explored the impact of generational trauma, particularly that of the Native American experience.

Tommy Orange’s new book Wandering Stars is both a prequel and a sequel to his first novel, but it serves as a standalone that won’t confuse those who haven’t read There There.

I recently spoke with Tommy Orange about the disease of addiction, revisiting the characters first brought to life in There There, and more.

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange was published by Knopf.

