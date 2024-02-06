© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Margot Livesey on her new novel, 'The Road from Belhaven'

By Beth Golay
Published February 6, 2024 at 12:08 PM CST
Margot Livesey is the author of "The Road from Belhaven"
Michael Lionstar
Margot Livesey is the author of "The Road from Belhaven"

Margot Livesey’s newest novel, The Road from Belhaven, follows a young Lizzie Craig growing up in 1880s Scotland. She has a gift of second sight, which allows her to see aspects of the future. This might be considered more of a curse than a gift, because she was able to see the future, but not alter it.

I recently spoke with Margot Livesey about The Road from Belhaven and a bit more.

-

The Road from Belhaven was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
