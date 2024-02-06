Margot Livesey on her new novel, 'The Road from Belhaven'

Margot Livesey’s newest novel, The Road from Belhaven, follows a young Lizzie Craig growing up in 1880s Scotland. She has a gift of second sight, which allows her to see aspects of the future. This might be considered more of a curse than a gift, because she was able to see the future, but not alter it.

I recently spoke with Margot Livesey about The Road from Belhaven and a bit more.

-

The Road from Belhaven was published by Knopf.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

