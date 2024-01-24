© 2024 KMUW
Marginalia

Paul Harding on his novel 'This Other Eden'

By Beth Golay
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:36 AM CST
Paul Harding is the author of "This Other Eden"
Sam Harding
paulhardingauthor.com
Paul Harding is the author of "This Other Eden"

In the early 1900s, the residents of Malaga Island off the coast of Maine were forcibly evicted by the State, and some were sent to the Maine School for the Feeble Minded.

Paul Harding’s novel, This Other Eden, is a fictionalization of this island and it interracial inhabitants, descendents of a former slave and his Irish wife.

I spoke with Paul Harding about how artifacts like photographs set off his imagination, some of the history behind the eugenics movement, and how he aims to write books that are meant to be reread

-

This Other Eden was published by Norton.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Marginalia podcastsArts and Culturebooksreading
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay