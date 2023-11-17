Jonathan Evison on the many lives in 'Again and Again'

Jonathan Evison’s new book, Again and Again, follows Eugene, a man living in an assisted living facility who swears that he has lived over 1000 years. That is, he remembers every one of his past lives, believing himself to have been reincarnated several times throughout human (and even feline) history.

As Eugene nears the end of his current lifetime, he strikes up an unexpected bond with Angel, his nursing assistant who shows Eugene a sense of kindness and empathy that he isn’t used to.

Through this unlikely friendship, the reader begins a partnership with Evison on a journey through time we learn about, and question, Eugene’s lives.

-

Again and Again was published by Dutton.

