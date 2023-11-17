© 2023 KMUW
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Marginalia

Jonathan Evison on the many lives in 'Again and Again'

By Beth Golay
Published November 17, 2023 at 11:14 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Jonathan Evison is the author of "Again and Again"
Keith Brodsky
Jonathan Evison is the author of "Again and Again"

Jonathan Evison’s new book, Again and Again, follows Eugene, a man living in an assisted living facility who swears that he has lived over 1000 years. That is, he remembers every one of his past lives, believing himself to have been reincarnated several times throughout human (and even feline) history.

As Eugene nears the end of his current lifetime, he strikes up an unexpected bond with Angel, his nursing assistant who shows Eugene a sense of kindness and empathy that he isn’t used to.

Through this unlikely friendship, the reader begins a partnership with Evison on a journey through time we learn about, and question, Eugene’s lives.

-

Again and Again was published by Dutton.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Tags
Marginalia CommentaryArts and Culturebooksreading
Stay Connected
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
See stories by Beth Golay