Marginalia

Pulitzer Prize–winner Michael Cunningham on his new novel, 'Day'

By Beth Golay
Published November 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST
Michael Cunningham is probably best known for his Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, The Hours, which follows three generations of women affected by the classic novel Mrs. Dalloway. His new novel, Day, follows a family throughout a single date—April 5th—across three years: 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Together this family navigates complicated relationship dynamics, loss and uncertainty brought by the pandemic. I recently spoke with Michael Cunningham about the way we understand time, the book’s unique structure, and more.

Day was published by Random House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

  • Mark Statzer and Torin Andersen - engineers
  • Haley Crowson & Lu Anne Stephens - editor
  • Haley Crowson & Katie Lanning - producer
  • Karlee Cooper - marketing coordinator
  • Beth Golay - host
Beth Golay
Beth Golay is KMUW's Director of Marketing and Digital Content. She is the host of the KMUW podcast Marginalia and co-host with Suzanne Perez of the Books & Whatnot podcast. You can find her on Wichita Transit in conversation with other riders for En Route, a monthly segment on KMUW's weekly news program The Range.
