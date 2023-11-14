Pulitzer Prize–winner Michael Cunningham on his new novel, 'Day'

Michael Cunningham is probably best known for his Pulitzer Prize–winning novel, The Hours, which follows three generations of women affected by the classic novel Mrs. Dalloway. His new novel, Day, follows a family throughout a single date—April 5th—across three years: 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Together this family navigates complicated relationship dynamics, loss and uncertainty brought by the pandemic. I recently spoke with Michael Cunningham about the way we understand time, the book’s unique structure, and more.

-

Day was published by Random House.

Marginalia was produced at KMUW Wichita and is part of the NPR Podcast Network.

